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37M AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou will compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1390.247
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3570.557
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2090.244
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0260.106
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4531.154

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • Bauchou has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 27th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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