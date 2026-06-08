Zach Bauchou betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou will compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after winning at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.139
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.357
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.209
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.026
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.453
|1.154
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.139 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.