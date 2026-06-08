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29M AGO

Justin Matthews betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Justin Matthews missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Matthews at the RBC Canadian Open.

Matthews's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74+3
2024MC72-70+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Matthews's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Matthews's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--

Matthews's recent performances

  • Matthews had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
  • Matthews has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Matthews has averaged -1.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matthews's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.577
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.515
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.748
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.279

Matthews's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matthews averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
  • He posted a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
  • Matthews delivered a positive 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a relative strength in his game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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