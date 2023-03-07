PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are new eligibility paths on the PGA TOUR that recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to participate in PGA TOUR Signature Events. At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, these new programs will give players the opportunity to go head-to-head against the PGA TOUR’s best.

  • Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings.
  • Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event

Aon Next 10

Points

Beau Hossler
USA

Beau Hossler

1,243

Matt Kuchar
USA

Matt Kuchar

1,041

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN

Mackenzie Hughes

1,014

Taylor Montgomery
USA

Taylor Montgomery

980

Nick Hardy
USA

Nick Hardy

971

Ben Griffin
USA

Ben Griffin

940

J.J. Spaun
USA

J.J. Spaun

930

Alex Smalley
USA

Alex Smalley

930

Sam Ryder
USA

Sam Ryder

920

Stephan Jaeger
GER

Stephan Jaeger

910

Aon is in the Business of Better Decisions

Aon exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

