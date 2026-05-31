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The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility paths for Signature Events on the PGA Tour that recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to participate in Signature Events. At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, these programs give players the opportunity to go head-to-head against the PGA Tour’s best.

  • Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings.
  • Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event.
  • New in 2025: Each Signature Event has a minimum field size of 72. If necessary, tournaments use an alternate list from the next available player(s) in the Aon Next 10 standings.

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Matt Fitzpatrick makes Better Decisions with Aon
Matt Fitzpatrick makes Better Decisions with Aon
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Collin Morikawa's caddie conversation on No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa's caddie conversation on No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach
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Justin Thomas, caddie conversation on No. 13 at TPC River Highlands
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Aon Better Decisions Breakdown on No. 15 at Travelers
Aon Better Decisions Breakdown on No. 15 at Travelers
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Aon Better Decisions Breakdown on No. 12 at Travelers
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Collin Morikawa's caddie conversation on No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa's caddie conversation on No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach
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Justin Thomas, caddie conversation on No. 13 at TPC River Highlands
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Aon Better Decisions Breakdown on No. 15 at Travelers
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Aon is in the Business of Better Decisions

Aon exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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