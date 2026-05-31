The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility paths for Signature Events on the PGA Tour that recognize better decision-making and the elite performance required to participate in Signature Events. At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. To help complete the Signature Event fields, these programs give players the opportunity to go head-to-head against the PGA Tour’s best.
- Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings.
- Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event.
- New in 2025: Each Signature Event has a minimum field size of 72. If necessary, tournaments use an alternate list from the next available player(s) in the Aon Next 10 standings.
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