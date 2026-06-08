Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.