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18M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fitzpatrick's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2068-73-69-70-8
2022T1064-70-70-67-9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3675-71-73-73+423.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1470-72-71-65-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP165-63-68-70-18700.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.302-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7120.441
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5340.720
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.221-0.355
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3270.729

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.712 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick ranked third with 2,517 FedExCup Regular Season points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.73% ranked seventh on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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