Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|2022
|T10
|64-70-70-67
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.302
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.712
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.534
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.221
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.327
|0.729
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.712 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick ranked third with 2,517 FedExCup Regular Season points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.73% ranked seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.