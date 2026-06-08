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33M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open.

Wallace's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71E
2024T2768-72-65-70-5
2022T3570-66-70-71-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 27th at 5-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2374-71-71-66-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5569-72-68-71-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT271-69-64-68-16208.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375

Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Wallace has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.034-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1080.040
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1820.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0490.095
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3740.127

Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.108 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
  • Wallace has earned 330 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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