Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Wallace's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2024
|T27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|2022
|T35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 27th at 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.034
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.108
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.182
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.049
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.374
|0.127
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.108 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 330 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.