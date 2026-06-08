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1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Horschel at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Horschel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Billy Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060

Billy Horschel's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.305-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.019-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.297-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.022-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.606-0.510

Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.305 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
  • Horschel has earned 232 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th) this season and ranked 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.80%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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