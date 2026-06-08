Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Justin Lower finished tied for 68th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2023
|T25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|2022
|T35
|70-68-70-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of one-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at seven-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
Lower's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of eight-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.080
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.667
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.092
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.246
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.085
|-0.908
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.667 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Lower earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.