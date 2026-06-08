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29M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Justin Lower finished tied for 68th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Lower at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256868-68-73-72+1
2024MC71-73+4
2023T2567-70-75-69-7
2022T3570-68-70-69-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of one-over.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at seven-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--

Lower's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of eight-under.
  • Lower has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.080-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.667-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.092-0.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.246-0.448
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.085-0.908

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.667 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
  • Lower earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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