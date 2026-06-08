Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of eight-under.

Lower has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.