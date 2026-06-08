Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2024
|T51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|T21
|72-68-67-67
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.226
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.241
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.297
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.708
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.395
|0.020
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.241 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.