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20M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open.

Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+4
2024T5172-68-69-70-1
2023MC73-73+2
2022T2172-68-67-67-6

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.226-0.260
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2410.251
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2970.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.708-0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.3950.020

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.241 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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