Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 14th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Bridgeman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 4 times and has 2 top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.095
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.259
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.131
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.722
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.945
|-0.701
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Bridgeman accumulated 1,537 FedExCup Regular Season points (ninth) this season and ranked 32nd with a 13.99% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.