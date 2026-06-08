Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 4 times and has 2 top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.