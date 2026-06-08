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29M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 14th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the RBC Canadian Open.

Bridgeman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1469-68-68-67-8

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 4 times and has 2 top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.095-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.259-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.131-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.722-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.945-0.701

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
  • Bridgeman accumulated 1,537 FedExCup Regular Season points (ninth) this season and ranked 32nd with a 13.99% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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