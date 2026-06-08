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29M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

J.T. Poston returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Poston at the RBC Canadian Open.

Poston's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC73-71+4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0720.183
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2260.640
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.177-0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0180.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1400.901

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
  • Poston has earned 881 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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