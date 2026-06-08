J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Poston has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Poston has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.640 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.