Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 at the RBC Canadian Open. Ryan Fox defends his title after shooting 18-under to win the tournament in 2025.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hovland has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|69-73-69-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.131
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.314
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.196
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.082
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.298
|-0.059
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.314 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 394 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.