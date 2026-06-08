Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.

Hovland has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.