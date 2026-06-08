Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tony Finau finished second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Finau's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|2
|66-71-62-64
|-17
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.186
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.114
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.356
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.095
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.039
|0.651
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Finau delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Finau has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.