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31M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Tony Finau of the United States wait to play their shots on the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tony Finau finished second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Finau at the RBC Canadian Open.

Finau's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022266-71-62-64-17

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7069-75-75-77+86.000

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1860.463
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.1140.083
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3560.367
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.095-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.0390.651

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Finau delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
  • Finau has earned 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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