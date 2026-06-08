Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox is the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open, having won last year at 18-under. He'll return to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 to defend his title at this $9.8 million event.
Fox's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|2024
|T7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 18-under.
- Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.285
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.026
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.054
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.008
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.373
|0.099
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Fox has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.