3H AGO
2024 Valero Texas Open Preview: Betting Odds & Stats
1 Min Read
The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: April 4- 7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72
- Purse: $9,200,000.00
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
Betting Profiles for the 2024 Valero Texas Open
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Adrounie Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyson Alexander Click here for player betting preview.
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Baddeley Click here for player betting preview.
- Paul Barjon Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik Barnes Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Alexander Björk Click here for player betting preview.
- Zac Blair Click here for player betting preview.
- Joseph Bramlett Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Brehm Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Buckley Click here for player betting preview.
- Bronson Burgoon Click here for player betting preview.
- Jorge Campillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Champ Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Chappell Click here for player betting preview.
- Stewart Cink Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Parker Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Trace Crowe Click here for player betting preview.
- Joel Dahmen Click here for player betting preview.
- Luke Donald Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Dougherty Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyler Duncan Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harrison Endycott Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Fishburn Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- William Furr Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Lucas Glover Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Lanto Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Scott Gutschewski Click here for player betting preview.
- Chesson Hadley Click here for player betting preview.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Hardy Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Padraig Harrington Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges Click here for player betting preview.
- Richard Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Charley Hoffman Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- J.B. Holmes Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Zach Johnson Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chan Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- S.H. Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Kisner Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Kohles Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Kuchar Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Kuest Click here for player betting preview.
- Martin Laird Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Landry Click here for player betting preview.
- Nate Lashley Click here for player betting preview.
- K.H. Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicholas Lindheim Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Long Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Lower Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Martin Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan McCormick Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- McClure Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Troy Merritt Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Montgomery Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Grayson Murray Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthew NeSmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Vincent Norrman Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Palmer Click here for player betting preview.
- C.T. Pan Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- Raul Pereda Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- Seamus Power Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Chad Ramey Click here for player betting preview.
- Chez Reavie Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Ryder Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Robby Shelton Click here for player betting preview.
- Greyson Sigg Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Silverman Click here for player betting preview.
- Webb Simpson Click here for player betting preview.
- David Skinns Click here for player betting preview.
- Roger Sloan Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandt Snedeker Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Springer Click here for player betting preview.
- Jimmy Stanger Click here for player betting preview.
- Samuel Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Streelman Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Sullivan Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Callum Tarren Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Josh Teater Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Brendon Todd Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Tosti Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Camilo Villegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Jimmy Walker Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Welch Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Whitney Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Willman Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandon Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Norman Xiong Click here for player betting preview.
- Carson Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
- Carl Yuan Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.