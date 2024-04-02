Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Matt Kuchar finished third in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Kuchar has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished third (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|3/31/2022
|2
|67-69-72-69
|-11
|4/1/2021
|12
|70-70-70-71
|-7
|4/4/2019
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|4/19/2018
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kuchar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -2.609 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar sports a -1.194 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|284.9
|282.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
- Currently, Kuchar has 26 points, placing him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that tournament).
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.065
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.194
|-3.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.255
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.026
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.978
|-2.609
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.