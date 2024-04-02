PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Matt Kuchar finished third in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Kuchar has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished third (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023368-70-69-68-13
    3/31/2022267-69-72-69-11
    4/1/20211270-70-70-71-7
    4/4/2019769-71-67-69-12
    4/19/20185171-72-73-72E

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kuchar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -2.609 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar sports a -1.194 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance169284.9282.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.48%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
    • Currently, Kuchar has 26 points, placing him 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that tournament).

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.065-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-1.194-3.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2550.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0260.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.978-2.609

    Kuchar's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-67-68-71-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

