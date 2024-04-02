Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.