PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Nate Lashley enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 21st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lashley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -7.
    • Lashley last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Lashley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC76-72+4
    3/31/20221871-70-71-69-7
    4/1/2021MC76-71+3
    4/19/2018MC75-71+2

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 2.727 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.323. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133291.3289.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.03%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • Currently, Lashley has 317 points, placing him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.743.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0280.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3232.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2620.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.115-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6722.727

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.