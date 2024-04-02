Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Nate Lashley enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 21st-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lashley has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -7.
- Lashley last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Lashley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|3/31/2022
|18
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|4/1/2021
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|4/19/2018
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 2.727 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.323. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|291.3
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Currently, Lashley has 317 points, placing him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.743.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.028
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.323
|2.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.262
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.115
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|2.727
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.