Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that event, he missed the cut.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.743.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that tournament).