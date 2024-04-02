Alex Noren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noren has an average of 1.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.