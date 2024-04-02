PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Noren finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Noren's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231570-71-70-70-7

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has an average of 1.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 4.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140290.2289.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.39%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.77%

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Noren ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 327 points.

    Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.728 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.867 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3871.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2280.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.2000.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3161.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1314.427

    Noren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC78-75+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

