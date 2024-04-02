Alex Noren Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Alex Noren looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Noren finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Noren's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 1.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 4.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|290.2
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.77%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Noren ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 327 points.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.728 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.867 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.387
|1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.228
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.200
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.316
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.131
|4.427
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.