Parker Coody Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 18th in the field at 1.740. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.711). That ranked 25th in the field.