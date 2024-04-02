Parker Coody Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent tournament, Parker Coody missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Coody is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Parker Coody has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -0.277 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.891 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season, which ranks 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.511.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|300.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 76 points, Coody currently ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 18th in the field at 1.740. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.711). That ranked 25th in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.019
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.511
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.027
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.274
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.284
|0.891
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
