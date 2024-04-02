1H AGO
David Lipsky Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
David Lipsky looks to perform better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2022.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|78-72
|+6
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Lipsky has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -2.335 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Lipsky .
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.614 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|286.8
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
- With 31 points, Lipsky currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.702 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 41st in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.614
|-1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.053
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.124
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.589
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.379
|-2.335
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.