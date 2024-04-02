PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Lipsky Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky looks to perform better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2022.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Lipsky's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC78-72+6

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -2.335 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.614 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161286.8290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
    • With 31 points, Lipsky currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.702 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 41st in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.614-1.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.053-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.1240.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.589-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.379-2.335

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

