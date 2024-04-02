David Lipsky Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.702 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.