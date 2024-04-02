Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Ryan Brehm carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for a better finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Brehm's average finish has been 34th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In 2022, Brehm failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Brehm's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|4/1/2021
|MC
|73-79
|+8
Brehm's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Brehm has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average finishing position of 60th in his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -2.168 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.824.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.3
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- With 54 points, Brehm currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at -0.440. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.349
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.824
|-1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.280
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.305
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.147
|-2.168
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.