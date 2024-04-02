Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that event.

Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at -0.440. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.