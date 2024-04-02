PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Ryan Brehm carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for a better finish.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Brehm's average finish has been 34th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • In 2022, Brehm failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Brehm's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC75-70+1
    4/1/2021MC73-79+8

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Brehm has an average finish of 60th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -2.168 in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.824.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44302.3307.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.54%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • With 54 points, Brehm currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at -0.440. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.3490.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.824-1.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.280-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.305-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.147-2.168

    Brehm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

