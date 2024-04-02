Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.

Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.999 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.594, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.