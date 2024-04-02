Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Jimmy Stanger looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Stanger's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Stanger's Recent Performances
- Stanger has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Stanger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Stanger has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stanger has an average of 2.321 in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stanger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.508, which ranks 18th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 31st, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.166.
- On the greens, Stanger's 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|304.8
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Stanger's Best Finishes
- While Stanger has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Stanger ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings with 193 points.
Stanger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.
- Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.999 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.594, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
Stanger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.508
|2.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.166
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.161
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.104
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.285
|2.321
Stanger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
