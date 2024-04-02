PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Nicholas Lindheim shot -2 and placed 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Lindheim's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Lindheim last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2018, finishing 36th with a score of -2.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Lindheim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/19/20183674-67-72-73-2

    Lindheim's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.286 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-286.2286.2
    Greens in Regulation %-%65.00%
    Putts Per Round-30.2
    Par Breakers-%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-%21.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Best Finishes

    • Lindheim has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.286

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

