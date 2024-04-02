Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim shot -2 and placed 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Lindheim's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Lindheim last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2018, finishing 36th with a score of -2.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Lindheim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/19/2018
|36
|74-67-72-73
|-2
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.286 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.2
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|21.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.286
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.