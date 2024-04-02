Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798. He finished eighth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.