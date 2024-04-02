Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Andrew Putnam of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 4-7, Andrew Putnam will look to improve upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 28th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Putnam has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 28th.
- In 2023, Putnam finished 28th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Putnam's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|3/31/2022
|41
|71-71-73-69
|-4
|4/1/2021
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|4/4/2019
|36
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|4/19/2018
|8
|73-68-68-69
|-10
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.203 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.406 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.9 yards) ranks 180th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|278.9
|275.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam has taken part in nine tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Putnam has compiled 335 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.406
|-2.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.091
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.251
|1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.257
|0.203
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.