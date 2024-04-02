PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Andrew Putnam of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 4-7, Andrew Putnam will look to improve upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 28th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Putnam has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 28th.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Putnam's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232871-69-70-73-5
    3/31/20224171-71-73-69-4
    4/1/2021MC77-71+4
    4/4/20193672-70-68-72-6
    4/19/2018873-68-68-69-10

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.203 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.406 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (278.9 yards) ranks 180th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance180278.9275.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in nine tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Putnam has compiled 335 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798. He finished eighth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.406-2.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.0911.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2511.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.320-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2570.203

    Putnam's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

