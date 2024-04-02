Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 17th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Barnes' first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- Barnes has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -14.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Barnes is averaging -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barnes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 81st on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
- On the greens, Barnes has registered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|296.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Barnes has compiled 236 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field at 0.150.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.348
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.061
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.163
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.047
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.076
|-0.229
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.