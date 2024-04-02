PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 17th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Barnes' first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Barnes' Recent Performances

    • Barnes has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -14.
    • Erik Barnes has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Barnes is averaging -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Barnes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 81st on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
    • On the greens, Barnes has registered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84296.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.32%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Barnes' Best Finishes

    • Barnes has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Barnes has compiled 236 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field at 0.150.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.348-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0610.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1630.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0470.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.076-0.229

    Barnes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

