Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Barnes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field at 0.150.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).