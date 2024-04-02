Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).