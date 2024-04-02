PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria placed 28th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Echavarria has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -5.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Echavarria's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232873-66-71-73-5

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.020 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria sports a -0.297 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163286.3285.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.42%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.020-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2970.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0000.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3441.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0661.725

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

