Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria placed 28th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Echavarria has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -5.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Echavarria's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.020 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria sports a -0.297 mark (141st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|286.3
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.42%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Echavarria sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.020
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.297
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.000
|0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.344
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.066
|1.725
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.