Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Matt Fitzpatrick hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a fifth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Fitzpatrick is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.875 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.014. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58300.3301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 36th in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.987.
    • Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1861.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0140.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.059-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3261.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4682.875

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

