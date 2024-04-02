Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.