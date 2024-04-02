Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Matt Fitzpatrick hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a fifth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Fitzpatrick is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.875 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.014. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 36th in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.987.
- Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.186
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.014
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.059
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.326
|1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.468
|2.875
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
