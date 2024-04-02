Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868.

Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.