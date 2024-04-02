PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2022, Jordan Spieth has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Spieth has played the Valero Texas Open three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -10.
    • Spieth finished 35th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2022).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Spieth's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20223572-70-74-67-5
    4/1/2021167-70-67-66-18
    4/4/20193068-68-73-72-7

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 2.320 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 ranks 67th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.243.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79297.7299.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.14%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Spieth, who has 501 points, currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868.
    • Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1990.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.243-1.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3671.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7572.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0792.320

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

