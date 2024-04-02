Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2022, Jordan Spieth has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Spieth has played the Valero Texas Open three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -10.
- Spieth finished 35th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2022).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Spieth's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|35
|72-70-74-67
|-5
|4/1/2021
|1
|67-70-67-66
|-18
|4/4/2019
|30
|68-68-73-72
|-7
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 2.320 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 ranks 67th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.243.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|297.7
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Spieth, who has 501 points, currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868.
- Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.199
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.243
|-1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.367
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.757
|2.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.079
|2.320
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.