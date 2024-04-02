PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a seventh-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, Rai has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Rai finished 28th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Rai's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232871-71-71-70-5
    3/31/20222967-74-68-73-6

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 4.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.272 this season, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.572 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138290.4288.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.46%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.88%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai has played nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Rai, who has 194 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.718, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2721.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5723.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0630.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.157-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7514.177

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.