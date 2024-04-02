Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Aaron Rai enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a seventh-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, Rai has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 29th.
- Rai finished 28th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Rai's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|3/31/2022
|29
|67-74-68-73
|-6
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 4.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.272 this season, which ranks 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.572 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|290.4
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.88%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai has played nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Rai, who has 194 points, currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.287.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.718, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.272
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.572
|3.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.157
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.751
|4.177
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.