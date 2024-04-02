Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Rai has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rai has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.