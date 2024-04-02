Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Last season McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.981. In that tournament, he finished first.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320 (he finished 29th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.990. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.