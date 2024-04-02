Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 aiming for an improved score.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- McIlroy has played the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +1 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- McIlroy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 0.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 2.196 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 last season, which ranked third on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (326.3 yards) ranked first, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranked 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy had a 0.721 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 65th on TOUR last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 26th. He broke par 24.39% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|68.13%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|27.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|13.45%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- McIlroy's 2304 points last season ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.981. In that tournament, he finished first.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320 (he finished 29th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best mark last season at the BMW Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.990. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.860) in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|3.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|2.196
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.