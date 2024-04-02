Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 28th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lower has an average finish of 70th, and an average score of +7.
- In 2023, Lower finished 70th (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Lower's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3/31/2022
|MC
|75-78
|+9
Lower's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 32nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -2.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.308 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|294.6
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.96%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Lower has 228 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.351, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.113
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.308
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.075
|-1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.032
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.089
|-1.151
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.