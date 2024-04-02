Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.351, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.