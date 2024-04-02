PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 28th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lower has an average finish of 70th, and an average score of +7.
    • In 2023, Lower finished 70th (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Lower's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20237069-73-76-77+7
    3/31/2022MC75-78+9

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 32nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -2.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.308 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105294.6290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.68%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.96%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Lower has 228 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.351, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.113-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.308-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.075-1.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0320.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.089-1.151

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
