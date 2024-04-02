PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chez Reavie looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he placed sixth shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Reavie has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -10.
    • Reavie finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Reavie's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023669-72-72-65-10
    3/31/2022MC77+5

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Reavie has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -5 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 282.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -0.283 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960, which ranks 181st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.2 yards) ranks 172nd, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.382. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance172283.2282.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.65%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • Reavie, who has 65 points, currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.452 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.706. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.960-2.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3820.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4241.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.420-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.574-0.980

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

