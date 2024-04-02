Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.452 (he missed the cut in that event).

Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.706. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.