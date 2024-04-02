60M AGO
Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Chez Reavie looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he placed sixth shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Reavie at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Reavie has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -10.
- Reavie finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Reavie's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|3/31/2022
|MC
|77
|+5
Reavie's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Reavie has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -5 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 282.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -0.283 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960, which ranks 181st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.2 yards) ranks 172nd, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.382. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|283.2
|282.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Reavie, who has 65 points, currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.452 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.706. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.725, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-2.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.382
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.424
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.420
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.574
|-0.980
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
