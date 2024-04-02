J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
J.J. Spaun hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Spaun has played the Valero Texas Open six times of late, with one win. His average score has been -5, and his average finish has been 25th.
- Spaun finished 22nd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Spaun's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|3/31/2022
|1
|67-70-69-69
|-13
|4/1/2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|4/4/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|4/19/2018
|26
|72-70-71-71
|-4
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -2.290 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.528 (166th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.085, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|288.3
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Spaun, who has 33 points, currently ranks 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.052 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.421, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.528
|-1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.085
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.127
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.366
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.935
|-2.290
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.