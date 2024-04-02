J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.052 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.421, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.