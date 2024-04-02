PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    J.J. Spaun hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Spaun has played the Valero Texas Open six times of late, with one win. His average score has been -5, and his average finish has been 25th.
    • Spaun finished 22nd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Spaun's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232270-73-70-69-6
    3/31/2022167-70-69-69-13
    4/1/2021MC78-75+9
    4/4/2019MC75-71+2
    4/19/20182672-70-71-71-4

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -2.290 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.528 (166th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.085, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154288.3290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.49%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.46%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Spaun, who has 33 points, currently ranks 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.052 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.421, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.528-1.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0850.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.127-1.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.366-0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.935-2.290

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

