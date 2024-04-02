Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Blaine Hale, Jr. hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Hale, Jr.'s first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Hale, Jr. has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -1.178 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging -4.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.9
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|23.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Hale, Jr. has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- After those six events, he is still looking to make the cut for the first time.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.548
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
