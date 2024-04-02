Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Hale, Jr. has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -1.178 Strokes Gained: Putting.