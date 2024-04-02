Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.