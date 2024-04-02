Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryo Hisatsune carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.944 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.156 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 124th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.239, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|292.6
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune has played nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Hisatsune, who has 161 points, currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.156
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.239
|1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.272
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.053
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.302
|0.944
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.