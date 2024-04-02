PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Kuest Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Peter Kuest will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in The RSM Classic, shooting -17 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Kuest at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Kuest has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Kuest's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC71-76+3

    Kuest's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kuest has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kuest finished 47th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of 4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Peter Kuest has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance2321.7
    Greens in Regulation %273.79%%
    Putts Per Round12629.17
    Par Breakers726.93%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%16.20%

    Kuest's Best Finishes

    • Last season Kuest played 15 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Kuest ranked 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 242 points last season.

    Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.773-

    Kuest's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-67-67-63-17--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5772-68-74-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-70-65-68-21--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1767-67-65-71-14--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    July 27-303M Open5071-66-70-70-7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-69-69-72-4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2568-67-72-70-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5368-67-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-66-66-66-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

