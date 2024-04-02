Peter Kuest Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Peter Kuest will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in The RSM Classic, shooting -17 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Kuest has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Kuest's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Kuest's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kuest has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kuest finished 47th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Peter Kuest has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|321.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.79%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|Par Breakers
|7
|26.93%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|16.20%
Kuest's Best Finishes
- Last season Kuest played 15 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Kuest ranked 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 242 points last season.
Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.773
|-
Kuest's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-67-67-63
|-17
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|72-68-74-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-70-65-68
|-21
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|67-67-65-71
|-14
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|71-66-70-70
|-7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-69-69-72
|-4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|68-67-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
