K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.