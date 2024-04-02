PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, K.H. Lee finished the weekend at -4, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lee has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -8.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +8.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC75-77+8
    4/1/20212370-73-70-71-4
    4/4/20191469-67-69-72-11

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 1.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 2.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.238 mark (128th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58300.3300.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 256 points, Lee currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2261.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.238-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2501.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2391.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4772.361

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.