K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, K.H. Lee finished the weekend at -4, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Lee has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -8.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +8.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|4/1/2021
|23
|70-73-70-71
|-4
|4/4/2019
|14
|69-67-69-72
|-11
Lee's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 1.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 2.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.238 mark (128th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.3
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 256 points, Lee currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.226
|1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.238
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.250
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.239
|1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.477
|2.361
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.