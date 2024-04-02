Luke Donald Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five events, Donald has an average finish of 37th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Donald has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.

Luke Donald has averaged 281.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Donald has an average of 0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.