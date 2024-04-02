Luke Donald Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Luke Donald looks to improve upon his 46th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Donald's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score -1, over his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In 2023, Donald finished 46th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Donald's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|3/31/2022
|58
|71-70-71-75
|-1
|4/1/2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|4/4/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Donald's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Donald has an average finish of 37th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Donald has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Luke Donald has averaged 281.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has an average of 0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donald is averaging 0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.6
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.85%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.15%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.19%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Best Finishes
- Donald participated in 14 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- Last season Donald had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 22nd with a score of -8 (12 shots back of the winner).
- Donald's 127 points last season placed him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Donald's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.194
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-70-76-69
|+1
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|71-69-69-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|19
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|72-63-69-68
|-8
|37
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.