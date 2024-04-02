Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Raul Pereda will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 78th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting +5 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Pereda is playing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Pereda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 60th.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging 2.492 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.391 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pereda has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.507 this season (183rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.1 yards) ranks 179th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda has a -0.547 average that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pereda has delivered a 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|279.1
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|43.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.51%
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Pereda has 9 points, placing him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Pereda's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.327 mark ranked in the field.
- Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 53rd in the field with a mark of 0.153.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.959 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.819). That ranked in the field.
- Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.507
|-4.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.547
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.122
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.850
|2.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.327
|-3.391
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
