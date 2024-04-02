Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Collin Morikawa hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Morikawa's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.7 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a 0.269 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|285.7
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.44%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Morikawa ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 477 points.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa posted his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 2.585. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
- Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked fifth in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.226
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.269
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.127
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.332
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.291
|-0.303
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.