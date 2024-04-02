PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Collin Morikawa hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 45th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Morikawa's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.7 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a 0.269 mark (52nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167285.7288.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.85%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.44%

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Morikawa ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 477 points.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa posted his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 2.585. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2260.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.269-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1270.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.332-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.291-0.303

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

