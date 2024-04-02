Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa posted his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 2.585. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.632, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).