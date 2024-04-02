PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Garrick Higgo ended the weekend at +2, good for a 69th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Higgo has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of +6.
    • Higgo last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of +6.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Higgo's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20236469-73-77-75+6
    3/31/2022MC75-73+4

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging 0.410 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 20th, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.267 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance20307.0310.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.93%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Higgo ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.064 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.141-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.267-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.071-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.1050.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.374-0.050

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

