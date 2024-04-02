Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Garrick Higgo ended the weekend at +2, good for a 69th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for a better finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Higgo has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of +6.
- Higgo last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of +6.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Higgo's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|3/31/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging 0.410 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 20th, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.267 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|307.0
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Higgo ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.064 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.141
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.267
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.071
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.105
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.374
|-0.050
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
