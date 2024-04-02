Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Baddeley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -7.
- In 2022, Baddeley finished 18th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Baddeley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|18
|69-74-68-70
|-7
|4/4/2019
|30
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|4/19/2018
|16
|71-71-68-71
|-7
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- Baddeley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 276.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Baddeley is averaging -2.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.942 this season (180th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 175th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 154th on TOUR with a mark of -0.544.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|279.9
|276.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Baddeley ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings with 137 points.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
- Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.387.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.942
|-3.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.544
|-2.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.533
|1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.028
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.075
|-2.193
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
