Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Aaron Baddeley looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Baddeley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2022, Baddeley finished 18th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Baddeley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20221869-74-68-70-7
    4/4/20193071-70-69-71-7
    4/19/20181671-71-68-71-7

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • Baddeley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 276.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Baddeley is averaging -2.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.942 this season (180th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 175th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 154th on TOUR with a mark of -0.544.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance175279.9276.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.94%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Baddeley ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings with 137 points.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
    • Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.387.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.942-3.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.544-2.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5331.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0281.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.075-2.193

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

