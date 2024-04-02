Tom Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Tom Kim will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 52nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +6 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Kim's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.051 mark (82nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|291.3
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.33%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 175 points, Kim currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 10th in the field at 2.296. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.042
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.051
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.068
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.387
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.309
|-0.453
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.