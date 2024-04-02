Tom Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 10th in the field at 2.296. In that event, he finished 52nd.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.