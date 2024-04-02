PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim will play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 52nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +6 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Kim's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.051 mark (82nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133291.3293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.33%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.33%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 175 points, Kim currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 10th in the field at 2.296. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.809), which ranked 44th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.042-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0510.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0680.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.387-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.309-0.453

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

