Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 47th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).