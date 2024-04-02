PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 11th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -6 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Glover at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Glover has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Glover last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of -2.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Glover's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234575-69-73-69-2
    3/31/20221871-66-73-71-7
    4/1/2021473-67-70-66-12
    4/4/20191472-70-66-69-11

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -1.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 2.138 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 283.9 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.548 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171283.9285.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Glover, who has 206 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 47th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0110.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5481.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.4941.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.588-1.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4442.138

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

