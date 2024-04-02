Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Lucas Glover will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 11th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -6 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Glover has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 20th.
- Glover last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of -2.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Glover's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|3/31/2022
|18
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|4/1/2021
|4
|73-67-70-66
|-12
|4/4/2019
|14
|72-70-66-69
|-11
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -1.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 2.138 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 283.9 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.548 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|283.9
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Glover, who has 206 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 47th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.011
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.548
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.494
|1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.588
|-1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.444
|2.138
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.