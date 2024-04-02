Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.441 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.925 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.439 mark ranked 41st in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.822, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.