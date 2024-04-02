Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after an 11th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, Bhatia has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 46th.
- Bhatia last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of -1.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.00 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|4/1/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging -0.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 0.881 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.414 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 96th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.404 mark (37th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|295.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 330 points.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.441 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.925 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.439 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.822, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.414
|1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.404
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.193
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.294
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.919
|0.881
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.