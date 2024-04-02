PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Akshay Bhatia hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after an 11th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last tournament.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, Bhatia has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Bhatia last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of -1.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.00 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Bhatia's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234673-71-75-68-1
    4/1/2021MC72-75+3

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging -0.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 0.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.414 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 96th, while his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.404 mark (37th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance96295.7293.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.08%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 330 points.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.441 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.925 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.439 mark ranked 41st in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.822, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4141.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4040.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.193-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.294-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9190.881

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

