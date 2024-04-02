1H AGO
Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Nick Hardy enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hardy's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 28th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|3/31/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Hardy finished 57th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -3.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.134, which ranks 79th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 75th, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.304. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|298.2
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Hardy has accumulated 63 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.203. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.134
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.304
|-1.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.575
|-2.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.129
|0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.616
|-3.557
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
