Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.203. In that tournament, he finished 66th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.