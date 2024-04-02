PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

    Nick Hardy enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Hardy's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 28th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232872-70-71-70-5
    3/31/2022MC76-70+2

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Hardy finished 57th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -3.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.134, which ranks 79th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 75th, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.304. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance75298.2297.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.26%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Hardy has accumulated 63 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.203. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.134-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.304-1.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.575-2.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1290.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.616-3.557

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

