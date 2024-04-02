Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Ben Martin enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Martin's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Martin's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|3/31/2022
|63
|69-72-75-73
|+1
|4/1/2021
|34
|73-73-72-68
|-2
|4/19/2018
|45
|73-72-71-71
|-1
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Martin has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.563.
- On the greens, Martin's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|288.5
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Martin, who has 70 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.446. He missed the cut in that event.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653 (he finished 67th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.408 mark ranked 49th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.177
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.563
|2.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.454
|-1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.034
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.033
|-0.065
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.