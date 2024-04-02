PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Ben Martin enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last tournament.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Martin's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Martin's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231070-70-73-67-8
    3/31/20226369-72-75-73+1
    4/1/20213473-73-72-68-2
    4/19/20184573-72-71-71-1

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Martin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Martin has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.5 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.563.
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance149288.5287.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.93%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Martin, who has 70 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.446. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.408 mark ranked 49th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Martin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.177-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5632.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.454-1.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.034-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.033-0.065

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

