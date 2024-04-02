Ben Martin Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.446. He missed the cut in that event.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.653 (he finished 67th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.408 mark ranked 49th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.