Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Chappell shot -3 and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Chappell has entered the Valero Texas Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 22nd.
- In 2023, Chappell finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Chappell's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|39
|71-71-69-74
|-3
|3/31/2022
|18
|71-65-73-72
|-7
|4/1/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|4/19/2018
|30
|72-72-67-74
|-3
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chappell is averaging -4.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|46.18%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|15.97%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With 138 points last season, Chappell finished 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|-3.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|-4.702
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.