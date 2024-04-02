Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.