Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Kevin Chappell shot -3 and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Chappell has entered the Valero Texas Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 22nd.
    • In 2023, Chappell finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Chappell's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20233971-71-69-74-3
    3/31/20221871-65-73-72-7
    4/1/2021MC75-73+4
    4/19/20183072-72-67-74-3

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Chappell is averaging -4.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84302.0298.4
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%46.18%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.1
    Par Breakers11321.53%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%15.97%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With 138 points last season, Chappell finished 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-2.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.121-3.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.0730.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0400.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.157-4.702

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

