Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.832 mark ranked 25th in the field.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.385 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.916 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).