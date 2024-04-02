PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    After he finished 18th in this tournament in 2022, Denny McCarthy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, McCarthy has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished 18th after posting a score of -7.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    McCarthy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20221867-74-68-72-7
    4/1/20213471-74-71-70-2
    4/4/2019MC72-72E
    4/19/20182072-67-74-70-5

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, McCarthy has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy has an average of 1.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 0.410 in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a -0.035 mark (95th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164286.2288.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.26%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • McCarthy has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • With 203 points, McCarthy currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.832 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.385 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.916 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.404-1.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.035-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0900.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5391.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1910.410

    McCarthy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

