Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
After he finished 18th in this tournament in 2022, Denny McCarthy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, McCarthy has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 24th.
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished 18th after posting a score of -7.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
McCarthy's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|18
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|4/1/2021
|34
|71-74-71-70
|-2
|4/4/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
|4/19/2018
|20
|72-67-74-70
|-5
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McCarthy has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy has an average of 1.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 0.410 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a -0.035 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|286.2
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- With 203 points, McCarthy currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.832 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.385 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.916 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.404
|-1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.035
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.090
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.539
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.191
|0.410
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.