Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 coming off a 45th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, Sloan has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished 53rd after posting a score of -2.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Sloan's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|53
|74-69-71-72
|-2
|4/1/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|4/4/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Sloan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Sloan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Sloan is averaging 0.125 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sloan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.565 this season (168th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 155th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan owns a -0.027 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|288.2
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Sloan sits 180th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.
Sloan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.418.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.335 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.305. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.214), which ranked 40th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.565
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.027
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.674
|1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.045
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.127
|0.350
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.