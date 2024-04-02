Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 50th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Sloan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.

Sloan is averaging 0.125 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.