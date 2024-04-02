Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.003. He missed the cut in that event.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.914, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.