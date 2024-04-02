Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon looks to perform better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Barjon has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In Barjon's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Barjon's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|4/4/2019
|MC
|76-69
|+1
Barjon's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Barjon has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -3.384 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 156th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.549, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|307.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.78%
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 12.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Barjon, who has 14 points, currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.003. He missed the cut in that event.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.914, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.036
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.549
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.700
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.785
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.998
|-3.384
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
